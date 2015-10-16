Certified Music Lovers

I am a certified music lover. Even my parents said that to me 10 years ago. My mom shared to me that I always asked for her Nokia phone when I was a kid because I loved composing ringtones. She even mentioned that there were also times when she's getting annoyed because she's not aware that I already changed her ringtone.

There are so many memories that 90s kids can bring. I used to think that the moon was following me when I was a kid. And then the dream of becoming an astronaut arose. I wished I had gone to the moon. But everything changed as I grew older. My dream shifted from becoming an astronaut to a pilot; a pilot to an accountant; an accountant to a journalist. I wanted to be everything that I could be. And all of these started when I was a kid.

The memories of childhood are priceless – the video games you played, the candies you shared, the outdoor activities you enjoyed. These are only some of those nostalgic moments that will never be taken away from you no matter where you go and what you become.

The best things about childhood are beginnings. When you were little, you started building your dreams. You experienced first t times – first crush, first best friend, and first heartbreak. But despite all, everything seemed so innocent.