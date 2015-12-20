All the royal parks are quite beautiful, but Kensington Gardens is a favourite of many, and is in a class of its own. Encompassing 100 hectares, and designed with formal tree walks and ornamental flowerbeds, it is the site of Kensington Palace, the Diana Memorial Playground with its Peter Pan theme, the Italian Gardens, the stunning Albert Memorial, and the famous Serpentine Gallery
Kensington Gardens
