How to Use Regular Diapers on Cats

It is very rare for me to diagnose a cat with Manx Syndrome. For almost a decade of taking care of animals, I can only remember 4 clients who had pets with this condition. That makes 5 people whom I know personally, because I, too, have a cat that is suffering from that illness. Out of these 5 cats that were diagnosed, 2 owners resorted to euthanasia and the other 3, including me, decided to give the cat another chance to live.

One of my favorite topics when talking to cat lovers is the excitement and challenge of finding kitty diapers. It can be very challenging for anyone, because all cases will be diagnosed on or before the cat turns 4 months old. What this means is that they are still too small to fit into any diaper that is available in the market, but is already in need of something that can help them make life easier. TThis stage was one of the most memorable for me, after having my cat diagosed with this condition. Not because it was fun and easy, but because it was exciting and challenging. It was the first time I experienced being a parent, because I had to try hundreds of different diapers for 6 months just to find an exact fit. An easy kick would've taken the diaper out and it has to be always perfect – tailor-fit perfect.