boat repair

S&S Marine Services is located near Anclote River Park which is the most popular and best boat ramp to use in Holiday. It offers access to the Gulf for a day's sailing or fishing where you can see dolphins, sea turtles and plenty of fishing swimming past! It's big enough for three people to use at the same time and has amazing facilities, such as: picnic area, fishing access, playground, small beach area and pavilions. This serene and beautiful park is a perfect place to lay in the sun and take a leisurely swim on those searing hot and humid Florida days. When using the Anclote ramp please be aware of the strong tide. Many boat accidents have occured on this ramp. The tide shifts quickly and is very strong, boats looking to tie up tend to be taken away by the current before they can even get close to the ramp.