Gadgets for Traveling this Summer

Searching for furnished rentals or short-term housing? Chances are good that you are seeing many advertisements and bulletins for furnished housing. This is simply a term that means the apartment or rental has furniture.

Furnished rentals offer a variety of benefits including not having to worry about moving all your worldly possessions from place to place. Furnished rentals generally come with short-term apartment leases which mean that you are not on the hook for long periods of time, often a year or longer, with ridiculously large buyouts. You can also save a ton of money by not having to purchase or rent furniture or appliances to fill your new home.

When all is said and done, you may be wondering what exactly comes in a furnished rental? Will there be towels? TV? Pots and pans?

In all honestly, furnishing will vary from company to company, but Cornerstone Furnished Solutions has put together this handy guide of what we include and what should be included in your furnished rental. This way as you plan your move you will know what items you need to bring or purchase and what can stay behind.