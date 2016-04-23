Beach Wedding Packages vs. Planning Yourself

We could literally go on for days about the importance of having an unplugged wedding because when you host 100+ weddings a year, believe us, you see everything! In today's age of cell phones and insta-capture obsession people seemed compelled to capture everything on film, even if it means that they are being inconsiderate and rude to either the couple getting married or the professional photographer trying to do their job. Too many times, you see a ceremony where everyone is watching through the lens of their cell phone instead of enjoying the beautiful scenery and moment that the couple is sharing.

We've even had guests get up in the aisle, right in front of the professional photographer to snap a picture with their phone just as the couple has their first kiss preventing the professional beach wedding photographer from getting a picture of this moment. There is nothing worse than the Mother of the Bride walking backwards down the aisle the WHOLE way so she could video her daughter walking down the Aisle. Some guests have gone as far as walking up and standing behind the minister so they can snap a picture or video record something; probably not the memory you want on your mantel in 15 years.