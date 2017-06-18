First Person Shooter Clans

When I first started playing first person shooter games I stayed away from playing online. Everytime I tried I would get killed almost the second I would spawn into the game. After I played the game for a few months and beat it I felt I could try to play online again. Of course, it took me a few times to be able to last long enough to run away from the place I spawned to on the map. I played regular multi-player for the first few months but I was annoyed that I would have to shoot someone a dozen times before they would die. That wasnt realistic to me. Then I was introduced to Hardcore.