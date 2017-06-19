Science & Mixology

My piquing curiosity for understanding the behavior of sub-atomic particles has never ceased to amaze me. Every time I step a little deeper, there appear more questions that need answers and more mysteries that require solutions. Its like I am stuck in the midst of a thick maze and I need to find my way out clue by clue and the best thing is, I totally love it.
Mon Jun 19, 2017
