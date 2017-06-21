Where I Can Call Home

A governments duty is to secure the welfare of its people. However, the question of who people are gets blurred in the process of public service. In certain moments, the government lobby for the people who least represent the general interest and more likely only pursuing personal gain. Because of this, the voice of the masses, they that build up society from its roots remain unheard. A government which does so oppresses its people and neglect its welfare. It is the duty therefore of its citizens to ensure that this does not happen.