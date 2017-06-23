Newsvine

michatkins0821

michatkins0821 does not belong to any Nations, yet.

About Articles: 0 Seeds: 66 Comments: 0 Since: May 2015

Victims of Cyber Crime

Current Status: Duplicated (30)
Seeded by michatkins0821 View Original Article: irnclinks.net
Seeded on Fri Jun 23, 2017 5:02 AM
    Discuss:

    Each year private and public sector leaders spends a high percentage of their time on cyber security and other related issues, and each year that high percentage increases. Computing applications that were designed to withstand any cyber threats are being taken advantage of by malicious actors. To enhance the overall cyber security, for both offensive and defensive capabilities, the administration executing a broad strategy.

    keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

    Comments are loading…

    Code of Honor